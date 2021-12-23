Australia reopens its borders, which have been closed for nearly 600 days

The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have decided to drop isolation measures at airports.

This is T-Day. Australia reopened on Monday, November 1, 600 days after it closed its borders. On March 20, 2020, the largest island-continent established one of the world’s toughest border closures to protect itself from the Kovit-19 epidemic.

Tens of thousands of Australians living abroad have been stranded for 19 months without being able to return to their homeland. Thefts are rare and nationals allowed to return had to undergo expensive 14-day isolation at the hotel. The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have decided to drop the measures, and fully vaccinated Australians can now travel without isolation.

“This is a big day for Australia”Prime Minister Scott Morrison posted a Facebook post saying the country is now “Ready to leave”. At Sydney Airport, early Monday morning, the first landing passengers exploded to their delight, which led to intense hugs and hugs.

Although the number of passengers on the first flights was low, the frequency of flights is expected to gradually resume. However, with more than a million foreigners stranded in Australia, the easing measures apply primarily to Australian citizens.

Some Australian states with low vaccination rates are almost covered. Mandatory 14-day isolation will be in effect.