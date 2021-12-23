Home World ‘Always old’ passed away, however his age is still under discussion | Abroad

According to his birth certificate, Almihan Seiti, a Uighur woman, was born on June 25, 1886, in the Chinese community of Komukserik, near the border with Kyrgyzstan. In 2013, 127 years later, the Chinese Association of Elderly and Senior Citizens officially declared him the oldest person living in the country. He died at home last Thursday and was surrounded by his family, officials said.

News She married in 1903 and with her husband – died in 1976 – adopted a man and a woman. The woman passed on six generations and survived with 43 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Although he holds an official identity card issued by the government, his actual date of birth is still being debated. Many did not trust the “evidence” because “bad accounting practices” were in practice in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

In contrast, the village of Komuxerik is known as the “place of longevity” as it is home to dozens of elderly people in their small community of 90 and over.

Jean Colment

Since Guinness World Records analysts have not been able to verify his age independently, Ceiti will not officially make the world record for being the “oldest person ever”. It is still named after Jeanne Calment, a French woman who died in 1997 at the age of 122. Because, in recent years the fairness of her age has also been questioned. According to researchers, Callment may have taken his mother’s ID, which would have reduced his actual age to 23.

Currently, the Japanese Kane Tanaka is the oldest person on earth. He was born in January 1903 and has twice won cancer.

