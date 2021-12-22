Samsung suspends update for Android 12

Samsung has stopped using the One UI 4 on the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra due to its compatibility with Google Play.

Concerns have been mounting since the release of Android 12 a few months ago. After OnePlus, it was Samsung’s turn to suspend the release of the update A UI 4 (Android 12) For him Galaxy S21, S21 More And S21 Ultra.

As the site reports Sam Mobile, The Korean manufacturer has released a message on its official Korean forums to inform users about some bugs after the update to Android 12:

Hello. After updating to Android 12 (One UI4), an error was detected on a few devices due to compatibility with the Google Play system, so the update was paused. Google will take action after reviewing the content. A UI 4 will be reused once Google’s actions are taken. We’re working hard to release an update to a UI 4 as soon as possible.

An appraiser of Samsung forums did not specify which bugs were questionable. As Samsung Mobile reminds us, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are not the only smartphones that have been plagued by bugs after getting used to the One UI4. Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Whose update has been suspended. However, as the news published in the forum mentions, these bugs affect only a small part of all the smartphones available in the world.

An update to OnePlus has already been suspended

Updating smartphones to Android 12 seems to be a problem for many manufacturers. Samsung is not the only manufacturer to have suspended its releaseUpdate. The same goes for OnePlus and its OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Had a Chinese manufacturer Suspension of OxygenOS 12 On the pendant Almost a week. Google has not even released and is said to have the latest update for Android 12 on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Caused concern to many users.

