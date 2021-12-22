Home Top News Parents of L’Ecole des Petits and L’Ecole de Battersea: a united community

Parents of L'Ecole des Petits and L'Ecole de Battersea: a united community

Dec 22, 2021 0 Comments
Parents of L'Ecole des Petits and L'Ecole de Battersea: a united community

As the holidays approach, all volunteer parents at L’Ecole des Petits and L’Ecole de Battersea are actively involved in supporting the most disadvantaged.

Various activities are carried out on the spontaneous initiative of these parents.

The school board has already raised £ 1,500 Krystel El Adm Foundation It seeks educational travel, material or food storage and shelter for families in distress, especially since the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Further local activities have been undertaken Food distribution For very caring people and Fight isolation. Books were also collected as part of the partnership with Boundless Libraries Association.

Institutions have also teamed up with the expression of this solidarity, and are committed to helping children in need to revive a little magic. So, thanks for the charity Save the children, A fundraiser was organized Christmas Jumper Day (And it is always possible to participate!).

In the end, the school board is well aware that the final magic of the year works randomly. By participating in these numerous projects, parents of students and both schools maintain the confidence to participate in the concrete transition to make Christmas a better time.

To celebrate this community and holiday, rediscover Battersea’s most popular Christmas carols that sing a different bilingual collection from Santa Is Coming to View Le Vent.

