‘One of the few things we agree on’: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the Govt 19 vaccine

“The other day, former President Trump announced he had received his booster dose. This is one of the few things we can agree on,” the U.S. president said in a statement Tuesday.

The contradiction between the two is so strong that, against all sources, Donald Trump continues to claim to be the real winner of the last election, and its formation is a drawback.

Joe Biden’s comment on Tuesday refers to a video clip of Donald Trump’s public intervention hosted by the former editor of the Conservative Fox news channel, which he shared on social media on Monday.

“Did you get the booster dose?” This host, Bill O’Reilly, asks the former president, to which he answers “yes.”

Donald Trump then gestures to calm the protests from the audience at the event. “Don’t do that!” He says again.

The former president and his wife were vaccinated shortly before leaving the White House, but without disclosing it publicly, Joe Biden received his two doses and called back to the press.

Donald Trump, however, encouraged people to get vaccinated despite the strong reluctance of some of his supporters.