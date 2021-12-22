Israel: 4th dose vaccine for over 60s and caregivers

Faced with Omigran variation, many countries are advancing in terms of vaccination and health measures. The Israeli Prime Minister actually announced that a specific section would receive the 4th dose of the vaccine.

LPrime Minister Naphtali Bennett said on Tuesday that all Israelis and medical personnel over the age of 60 are entitled to receive a fourth dose of the Kovit vaccine after consultation with a panel of experts.

“Israeli citizens received the third dose of the Govt vaccine for the first time in the world, and we continue to be at the forefront with the fourth dose,” he said in a statement released by his services. These criteria for “vaccination”.

The report was released after a cabinet meeting on the epidemic, amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omigran variant.

The decision of the panel of epidemiologists to approve the fourth dose is, according to the Prime Minister, “the best news to help overcome the wave of omigran that is drowning the world”.

People with immunodeficiency can receive a fourth dose, which is available to them, those over 60 and medical groups, at least four months after the third injection, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Mr Bennett’s office added that the Prime Minister had instructed the Department of Health and the Department of Medicine to deal with the vaccine to prepare for the fourth dose injection campaign.