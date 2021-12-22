Christian Vasquez will play in the Winter League

Following his disappointing season, Boston Red Sox white receiver Christian Vasquez has decided to move to the pending Winter League at the start of next season.

He will travel to his native Puerto Rico to play for the Congreros de Saunders.

The receiver has not played in the Winter League since the 2016-17 season.

It’s unusual for a Majors player to play in the Winter League, but receiver, let me remind you of the disappointing season in 2021. He may want to get extra training before next season. Or should be consistent until next season.

My colleague Felix Forget told you about this at another time: Vasquez was not unanimous in Boston and may have something to do with his presence in this winter league.

No other player expected to start the season with the Red Sox will make it to the Winter League. However, two pitchers on the 40-man list, Guter Crawford and Phillips Valdes, will play in the Dominican League.

Franchy Cordero will play with Escogido in the Dominican Republic.

When he returns to Vazquez, he will be with the team’s receiver Kevin Blavecki in 2022, unless there is a transaction after the shutdown. This may be the last season for the receiver to become a free agent at the end of the season.