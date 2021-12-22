ATP> Are packages corrupted in Australia?

A few days before the players left for Australia, the Omigron wave was now hitting the world. Also, if Craig Tyle, the captain of this year’s first Grand Slam tournament, wants to be more confident, there is something to worry about.

Players must follow strict protocol, which will inevitably lead to disappointments. They must first be tested 72 hours before departure. Then they can go on commercial flights. They will be tested as soon as they arrive, and then again after six days.

For players who test positive, they will be charged with ten days of isolation. So they may be preferred to play in the Australian Open (starting January 17) based on time. But what about the product? What about pre-tournament matches like the ATP Cup, Adelaide and Melbourne?

The Australian Federation is openly betting on its Grand Slam, but it will have to manage all the packages for its production matches.