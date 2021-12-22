5 Reasons You Should Invest in the Best Inverter Battery for Home

In times of increased load shedding and power outages, inverters come as a blessing. Undoubtedly, they are one of the most suitable power backup systems available at hand. However, for an inverter to operate efficiently, one needs to buy the best inverter battery for home. That’s because an inverter’s performance solely depends on the type of battery used. This, however, is just one of the many reasons of buying the best inverter battery for home. If you want to know more, read on.

1. Because they are more reliable

During a power cut, we rely on inverters for power backup. And the inverter in turn relies on the battery for supplying the required power backup. So it is important that the inverter has the best inverter battery installed with it. A good quality inverter battery is far more reliable than a standard inverter battery. It offers peace of mind as you don’t have to worry about a sudden breakdown during a power cut. Also, reliable inverter batteries ensure exceptionally long hours of battery backup – and efficient functioning

2. Because they are easy to maintain

Investing in the best inverter battery for your home will help you ensure that you don’t have to sweat about its maintenance. Out of the three battery types (that is flat-plate, tubular, and GEL batteries) the GEL batteries require Zero maintenance. On the other hand, flat-plate batteries require more maintenance as compared to both GEL and Tubular batteries whereas tubular batteries require Minimum maintenance. However, these batteries are quite expensive. In case, you are looking for a battery that requires low maintenance and is cheaper (as compared to GEL batteries) then you can consider buying a tubular battery.

3. Because they have longer lifespans

Manufactured with advanced technology and superior quality materials, high-quality inverter batteries come with longer lifespans. They can withstand high temperatures, prevent excessive water loss – and early failures. Thus you don’t have to worry about replacing the battery after every few years. Moreover, inverter batteries are fabricated with a rust-resistant surface. This prevents damage – and boosts the longevity of the appliance. A good inverter battery lasts between 3-4 years. However, bear in mind, batteries with longer lifespans and warranties are more expensive.

4. Because they allow fast charging

If you live in an area with long and frequent power cuts, you need the best inverter battery for home that comes with a quick charging ability and high battery capacity. This helps provide more battery backup for a longer period. Besides, the best inverter batteries for home come with a heat-sensitive design. This prevents your appliance from overheating and thereby prevents any damage to it.

5. Because they are safer

With the modern use of science and technology, inverter batteries are designed to operate for longer periods even at higher temperatures. Low-quality batteries tend to break down or cease to work when used in high-temperature conditions. A battery’s efficiency is determined by its ability to run at high temperatures. This also signifies how safe it is to use. Thus, it is necessary to opt for a battery that can withstand all temperature conditions.

Your search for the best inverter battery for home ends here.

If you are looking for the best inverter battery for home then we recommend you to check out Luminous India’s wide range of inverter batteries. They are one of the most reputable inverter brands in India and are known for providing excellent product quality and after sales service.