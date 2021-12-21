Who attended the 44th Kennedy Center Awards and who was honored?

Every year, John F. The Kennedy Performing Arts Center honors those who have spent their lives in the performing arts and those who have made numerous contributions to American culture.

The 44th event took place on December 5, 2021, and many want to know who attended and who was honored.

Five stars were honored at the 44th Kennedy Center

What is the Kennedy Center Honors?

Since 1978, John F. The Kennedy Performing Arts Center hosts the Kennedy Center Honors, which showcases those who have left a legacy in the art world.

“The annual Honors Gala is an evening without divisions, without disappointments, and without competition – and the Honors TV broadcast is an Emmy Nominee,” the event says on their website.

“It serves as the coronation event for millions of American art enthusiasts this year, honoring our nation’s famous artists with performances by today’s big stars who follow in their footsteps.”

Throughout its 40-year history, the website claims that this honor is compared to the Knighthood or the French Legion of Honor in the UK.

Previous winners include Dick Van Dyke, Reba McEntyre, Hamilton, Cher and Carol King.

Who attended the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors?

A-Lister participants include:

Brandy Carlyle

Smoked Robinson

Barbara Hershey

Pierre Davidson

Denise Graves

Martin Court

Fred Armissen

Amy Bohler

Jimmy Fallon

Seth Meyer

Kenan Thompson

Other participants seen on the red carpet were Kate McKinnon, Debbie Allen and Kevin Neelan.

For those who want to watch the event, it will air on CBS on December 22, 2021 and will also air via Paramount +.

Those on the red carpet include Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Amy Bohler and Kenan Thompson. Credit: Splash

To whom was it given?

This year, at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honorees:

Justino Diaz opera pass-baridone

Perry Cordy, founder of Mountain

Saturday Night Live Creator Lorn Michaels

Stage Icon Bette Mitler

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell

“This year’s winners represent the unifying force of the arts and certainly a reminder of what unites us as human beings. These artists are both geniuses, inspiration and entertainers,” said Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center.

They received the award at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington