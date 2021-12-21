Which ISP offers the best Netflix speed in December 2021?

Netflix establishes a better ISP each month to find out who is giving more speed to its SVOD service. The calculation includes various parameters to evaluate connection quality and not just source performance.

From France, Netflix Establishes a ranking each month Major Internet Service Providers. In fact, even though the four ISPs offer the same standard of access, it allows Internet users to get the idea of ​​the best interconnected operator with the giant Internet of Things video on demand (SVOD).

Further

What is the Netflix ranking of ISPs in December 2021

The monthly rankings of Internet service providers are compiled by Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free. But there is a subtlety: despite having four operators, the Netflix table actually has five inputs. In fact, SVOD Leader has chosen to separate SFR’s ADSL offer from its high-speed offer.

So, with the data collected in November of the same year, here is the ranking established by Netflix in December 2021. The values ​​below are expressed in megabits per second (Mbit / s). This is a ratio, i.e. the amount of data sent per unit time – in this case, here we use the second.

SFR (very high speed): 3,6 Mbit / s

3,6 Mbit / s Bouygues Telecom (Fiber + ADSL): 3,4 Mbit / s

3,4 Mbit / s Free (Fiber + ADSL): 3,4 Mbit / s

3,4 Mbit / s Orange (Fiber + ADSL): 3,4 Mbit / s

3,4 Mbit / s SFR (ADSL): 3,2 Mbit / s

It should be noted that the measurements obtained in November are similar to the measurements collected in October 2021 when the November rankings were established. Looking at the path of each ISP over the long term, we see a general improvement in speed with an increase of 0.2 Mbit / s since June. Only bouygues are standard.

Between November and December, flows did not change // Source: Netflix

Separation of offers in SFR can be explained by the fact that the operator does not collect the same type of connection from its competitors. The ISP relies on a disconnected coaxial cable network, sometimes referred to as “fiber” or equivalent to fiber. To keep it all together, Netflix has ADSL on one side and fiber and cable on the other.

Monthly rankings show that there is no significant difference between operators in access quality for Netflix. Bouygues Telecom, Free and Orange have the same speed, and the SFR is back and forth (depending on the case), but a gap in practice is really significant. This proximity between ISPs has already been observed for months.

December ranking with November measurements. // Source: Screenshot

In other words, it makes no sense to switch from one operator to another on the sole basis of this top, with very small, or zero differences between four enemies. It should be noted, however, that this is an average photo of the situation in France. A particular case, if taken in isolation, can be a very different experience.

Internationally, France is nothing to be ashamed of: its average speed is 3.4 Mbit / s, which allows it to take second place with countries like Japan, Greece, Poland, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay. , Uruguay and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the first step of the platform, at a speed of 3.6 Mbit / s, we notice the presence of many European countries, but some of the most advanced countries in terms of connections such as North America and South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong or Australia. In fact, the action to be taken seems likely to reach the French FAI.

How is the Netflix score of ISPs calculated?

At first glance, Netflix’s ranking seems to be the average of all connections with SVOD in the country in question. The reality is a little different. The US company has its details on a dedicated page The calculation method is a bit more elegant than that. Thus, links coming from the mobile connection are excluded from its rating.

When you start playing the video on Netflix, the viewing session is a Bit rate At most, it is also called “bitrate”. This data is used to calculate the amount of data sent per unit time. According to Netflix, this bitrate is involved in calculating the number of packets received and processed at a given time. The higher the bitrate, the better the video. This bitrate depends on the image resolution and device used and the codecs used.

Source: Photo number

Netflix calculates this maximum bitrate in real-time times to streamline its operations and integrate with situations such as network congestion, i.e. when there is high traffic on the network and services have difficulty delivering their content accurately and quickly (this is usually the main activity that takes place every hour, for example in the evening).

In this case, whether it’s a lucky moment to start a movie, TV series or a documentary, it’s similar to the evenings when there are plenty of connections to servers – then there’s a certain traffic jam. Between Netflix servers, your operator and you. The maximum bitrate (in steps of 0.5 Mbit / s) that each connection reaches will be analyzed on each ISP.

The quality of the overall connection is also integrated. If 90% of ISP subscribers watch Netflix at 5 Mbps, the maximum bitrate that reaches this limit will be too heavy to calculate the final score. Under these conditions, it is noteworthy that Orange, SFR, Free and Bouygues Telecom have such closeness, despite various criteria being at risk.