Patriots: Bill Belich apologized to the media

Bill Belichick’s character is known for his irritability and indirect answers to questions from journalists. The New England coach has been developing an image of coolness with the media for a long time, especially after his club’s failures.

However, as a sign of the changing times, the coach apologized to reporters at his press conference on Monday.

After losing his men to the Golds, Belich realized that he had not responded adequately to the demands. At the time, he had noticed that his training was playing poorly.