NASA’s Juno spacecraft has recorded strange noises coming from Jupiter’s largest moon, Canyme.

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a 50-second audio track was created on June 7, 2021, from data collected during Juno’s flight near Canyme.

The largest moon in our solar system and the only moon with its own magnetic field has strange series of sound signals at different frequencies from the canyon.

At 3,280 miles (5,262 km) in diameter, Canyme is larger than both Mercury and the dwarf planet Pluto.

“If you listen carefully, you will notice a sudden change in the high frequencies surrounding the recording medium, which indicates that Ganymede is entering a different part of the magnetic field,” said Scott Bolton, Juno’s leading researcher at Southwest Research. Company based in San Antonio. Comment on the “wild” sound.

“Juno”, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida in August 2011 to explore Jupiter from orbit, arrived on July 4, 2016, after a five-year voyage. On June 7, 2021, he approached Canyon, marking the closest spacecraft to the moon from Galileo in May 2000.

At the time of approach – the 34th orbit of Jupiter – the rotating solar spacecraft was 645 miles above the lunar surface and was traveling at 41,600 mph (67,000 km / h).

Sound data was collected by an instrument called “Juno’s Waves” that plays electric and magnetic radio waves generated in Jupiter’s wide magnetic field called the magnetic field.

It’s not scifi. It’s the real deal. Our @NASASolarSystem #JunoMission to Jupiter recently flew through the magnetic field of Ganymede, one of the gas giant’s many moons. Along the way, it captured audio. Here’s how: https://t.co/9CqbS7jAp5 pic.twitter.com/hLbUf6JGcU — NASA (@NASA) December 19, 2021

