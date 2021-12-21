London cancels New Year celebrations

London’s Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday evening announced the cancellation of planned New Year’s celebrations in the British capital, a highly contagious variant caused by a sharp rise in Omicron’s lawsuits. “With Covid 19 infections reported across our city and across the UK, I’m committed to slowing down the spread of this new variant and ensuring that our services (public health) do not suffer (…). Winter “, The mayor of London said in a statement.

“This means we will no longer hold this celebration of 6500 people in Trafalgar Square on New Year’s Eve.” He announced. “It’s very frustrating for many Londoners, but we need to take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus.” In place, “Live broadcast of a spectacular show” On the BBC, “Celebrating our city and highlighting the most important moments of 2021 will be the focus of New Year’s celebrations in London.”, Explains the press release from the townhall.

In doing so, London follows in the footsteps of Paris, which on Saturday announced the cancellation of planned crackers and concerts at the famed Avenue des Champs-Elysees or even Morocco, which prohibits the reception and reception of banquets. At least fourteen people have died so far from the omigran variant of Govit-19 and 129 have been hospitalized in the UK, with more than 147,000 already dying from the epidemic in Europe, according to curfew orders from midnight to 6am. (+44)

As of Monday, 91,743 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in the country in 24 hours, with Britain demanding more sanctions and a split between those who say they are clearly hostile to their impact on the economy. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned “I will not hesitate to take action” To prevent the spread of the Omigron variant, prevent it from going through the screw turn requested by some. “Now people need to focus on being careful”, He added, citing ventilation and wearing a mask.