Japanese billionaire Maezawa Yûzaku returns from ISS

Japanese billionaire Maezawa Yûsaku returns to Earth after a 12-day journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft landed in the plains of Kazakhstan at 12:15 pm on December 20, and the 46-year-old businessman came out with his assistant Hirano Yoso and Russian astronaut Alexander Misurkin. .

Maezawa and Hirano became the first two Japanese tourists to stay on the ISS.

Masawa’s space adventure was something he absolutely wanted to do with a variety of activities, such as playing badminton or having tea in orbit. He did not hesitate to give interviews and post videos on social websites.



Maezawa Yûsaku when he came to earth



Raman eats a cup when the Japanese millionaire returns to Earth.

Maezawa made his fortune by founding online fashion retailer Yûsaku Zozotown, which he sold in 2019 to phone company Softbank. Famous for its extravagance of art and extensive collection of cars, he can also boast of having a well-stocked YouTube account. With more than 1.5 million subscribers, the more-followed Japanese Twitter account (especially after distributing around ,500 7,500 to 1,000 followers who retweeted his post in January 2020).

The voyage on the ISS is considered a kind of “preparation” for Maezawa, yet before the immense adventure: a first personal voyage around the moon in 2023, which will take place in a week with a starship rocket developed by Elon Musk. American company SpaceX. Eight people with him are still actively searching. Applicants must undergo a medical examination and go for an interview.

