Political science journalist Jonathan Rauch worries about the ongoing "epistemic separation" that gives his fellow citizens a sense of living in parallel realities. Capitol in Washington. The symbol of American democracy was attacked on January 6 by pro-Trump people.

Lhen Tocqueville made his voyage to the United States in 1831-1832, where he discovered a dynamic democracy, with at its core some fundamental principles: equality of conditions, civic virtue, inclination for union, strong tradition of civil society and local government. Then the future seemed bright; Today things are very different. The vitality of American democracy is being questioned, while a new fear is haunting the country: secession, Is splitting, From the title of Charles Murray’s book published in 2012.

The tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump marked the end of one long political cycle and the beginning of another. The United States today is divided into conflicting political camps that appear to be participating in the Congo …



