Political science journalist Jonathan Rauch worries about the ongoing “epistemic separation” that gives his fellow citizens a sense of living in parallel realities.
By Aurelian Croyd *
Posted on
Copied link
Copy the link
Lhen Tocqueville made his voyage to the United States in 1831-1832, where he discovered a dynamic democracy, with at its core some fundamental principles: equality of conditions, civic virtue, inclination for union, strong tradition of civil society and local government. Then the future seemed bright; Today things are very different. The vitality of American democracy is being questioned, while a new fear is haunting the country: secession, Is splitting, From the title of Charles Murray’s book published in 2012.
The tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump marked the end of one long political cycle and the beginning of another. The United States today is divided into conflicting political camps that appear to be participating in the Congo …
You are currently reading: Feb – True breakdown of Americans
Commenter
You can no longer react to articles following submissions that do not meet the charter of point evaluation.
Add nickname
Before commenting on an article, the nickname must be entered.
Create a draft
There is already a draft in your comment.
You can only save one
Keep the previous one Draft, Click Cancel.
Save new Draft, Click Registration
Create a draft
Error saving draft.