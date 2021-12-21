Australia: The endangered bird song topped the album charts

In France, Christmas carol songs are in vogue at the end of the year, and the people of Australia are entitled to a completely different musical environment: one of the most listened albums at the moment is actually an album listing the songs of 53 rare birds. Island species.

A fun album in the rankings

The album is made up of songs and cries of an endangered Australian bird. “Missing songs“, Released on December 3, ranks first in the top Australian rankings in ARIA rankings since its release.

It is currently ranked third, behind singer Adele’s latest album “30” and Ed Sheeran’s album “=”. This is the first time such a record has appeared on such a list!

Bird songs recorded for forty years

What can we expect when listening to an album? For various bird songs recorded by David Stewart, a scientist who specializes in capturing the sounds of nature. During his voyages to the most distant parts of the country via Australia, he recorded the songs of thousands of birds, including the Kang-Kang Koktu. Kakkadu A completely black sparrow with a red head, or satin gardener, for example, with a light blue eye.

Proceeds donated to BirdLife Australia

This multi-agency project aims to raise awareness that one in six birds in Australia is endangered. Global warming, According to a study by Charles Darwin University.

This represents more than 210 species out of approximately 1,300. Profits from the sale of the album will thus be donated to BirdLife Australia for the conservation of these various endangered bird species. While the XXL fire situation will worsen in 2019 and 2020, the NGO Birdlife estimates that the number of endangered species in Australia has increased by 25%.

