What does it mean to find ‘liquid water’ on Mars – Science Times

On the 16th, the National Aviation and Space Administration (NASA) posted on its website, ‘Is there water on Mars?’

The answer was ‘yes’. The shape of the water is not like the earth, but it certainly is. On Earth, water is just water or ice, made up of one atom of oxygen and two atoms of hydrogen. But water and ice on Mars contain carbon dioxide.

Because it is so cold, carbon dioxide-laden water, found only on Mars, is everywhere in the form of ice. Scientists have sometimes explained that there is ice inside the rocks, and they are testing cases where ice is trapped between layers of rock and between layers.

First Mars probe to detect hydrogen at high concentrations

NASA asked scientists a second question. ‘Have you ever found liquid water on Mars?’

In response, scientists responded that the presence of liquid water had not yet been observed or analyzed. But he said he was meticulously observing the dark striped features on some of the mountains known as the ‘Rigging Slope Line’ like the valleys. It was thought that these sloping lines could be formed by the flow of liquid water.

In this atmosphere, a paper has been published that there is actually liquid water. The report said there was evidence of “significant amounts of water” in large reservoirs just a few meters below the surface of Mars.

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Federation (Roscosmos) announced in 2016 that they had sent data related to the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) jointly launched by the Mars rover ExoMars.

Water was found in an area of ​​41,000 square kilometers within the Mariner Canyon, the largest valley known in the solar system, and researchers have found unusually high concentrations of hydrogen near the surface, which suggests a significant amount of water. Said said

Water is the most important element for life on earth. As the paper reveals, if there is a large amount of liquid water under the surface of Mars, it may be an important indicator that it once lived or still exists today.

The research results were recently published on the research site ‘ScienceDirect’ and will be published in the offline edition of the March 2022 issue. Title ‘Evidence of unusually high hydrogen abundance in the center of Valles Marineris on Mars’.

Great help in the discovery of early organic matter on Mars

A joint announcement by the European Space Agency and the Russian Space Agency has confirmed the presence of high levels of water on the surface of Mars.

“We found that the center of the Mariner Valley was filled with more water than we expected,” said Dr. Alexei Malakov, author of the article and a member of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Lead Writer Dr. Igor Mitrofanov said it was “very similar to the Earth’s permanent freezing point, with frost permanently under dry soil due to the constant low temperatures.” “If water molecules are formed in combination with detected hydrogen and oxygen, it is estimated that 40% of the material near the surface in this area is water.”

The largest valley in the Solar System, Mariner Canyon is 4,000 km long and 8 km deep, ten times longer and five times deeper than Arizona’s Grand Canyon. Scientists believe the valley was formed by massive crustal fissures on the surface of Mars, which may have been softened and widened by air and water erosion.

The estimated area of ​​water is about the size of the Netherlands and rises with the deep Condor Sasma Valley. In that study, the TGO said it could detect neutrons emanating from the surface of Mars and scan for hydrogen.

Previously, scientists have identified traces of water by searching for strange traces of material sticking to surface dust. This time it was TGO that was able to confirm the presence of water by hydrogen concentration, which could even explore Mars’ underground.

“This discovery is due to the TGO’s ability to see well below the surface of Mars,” the team said in a statement.

This discovery is the most important research result to close the year on human exploration of the Red Planet. This discovery will lead to research into whether there were ancient lakes on Mars and whether the thousands of volcanic eruptions that rocked Mars carried away large amounts of water.

Dr Colin Wilson, ESA’s TGO project director, said: “Learning more about how and where water is on Mars is essential to understanding what happened to the once abundant water on Mars. Signs of past life and organic matter from the early days of Mars.”

