Pixel 6: Google fixes an error blocking calls and text

Google recently used an update to its new Pixel 6 smartphones, but instead of fixing some of the existing issues (low battery life, slow fingerprint reader …), the web giant has come up with mobile network and calls, SMS, MMS and more.

Mountain View launched its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October, with a more original design compared to their predecessors. Their performance has been improved and the photo area has also been drastically changed. However, many users have noticed problems with autonomy, which can be minimal, even with very slow fingerprint reader, screen or software issues.

So Google released a new update this month, especially with support for the Android Security Connect and the UWB (Ultra White Band) chip, which users continue to experience various issues with on their devices. Some people have been noticing their smartphone since the December update was installed Continuous disconnection from 4G and 5G networks Even when they are not in motion. Others claim that it is not possible to receive calls or SMS / MMS.

Google will fix the mobile network problem

The US company has now confirmed that an error actually prevents them from making phone calls and sending and receiving SMS and MMS. And this problem is for European and American users. Some testify that their mobile network (4G or 5G) is disconnected several times, which is roughly disconnected. This makes it impossible for them to make calls or send SMS / MMS.

Google has now confirmed the reports of its users Says seriously inquiring : “We are actively investigating the reported connection issues and will update this post as soon as we have more information to share.” An official said.

Google developers are reportedly trying to solve this problem. Owners of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro will soon be able to enjoy their smartphone by default, thanks to a future update.