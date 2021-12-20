Onil Cruz improved his game

He has a great pirates opportunity and excels in baseball.

Good weekend to Francisco Linder

He married his wife Katya.

11 years ago …

Zack was traded to Greenkey Beavers.

On the same day in 2010, Ace Pitcher traded Zack Kreinke to Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a batch of Kansas City young players, including SS Alsides Escobar, P Jack Otorice, of Lorenzo Cain and P Jeremy Jeffreys. – Baseball note (asebaseball_ref) December 19, 2021

Buck Schwolder wants to win

He wants to lead the Mets to his first World Series victory as a manager.

Buck Showalter was the obvious choice to manage # Met, Though not yet winning the World Championship. In fact, I strongly doubt that Buck will succeed because of that drought. Players must be prepared for his rush https://t.co/MB6JeSh7IL – Bob Klapish (obBobKlap) December 19, 2021

Saim Bloom has to work on her bracket

This is the weak point of the team.

David Ortiz tops the list

He is at the forefront of players in support of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Here’s how Cooperstown Hall of Fame voting goes Top 10 David Ortiz 81.6%

Barry bonds 78.9%

Roger Clemens 78.9%

Scott Rolland 68.4%

Kurt Schilling 63.2%

Billy Wagner 60.5%

Todd Heldon 55.3%

Andrew Jones 52.6%

Alex Rodriguez 47.4%

Mani Ramirez 42.1% – Sami Sosa 15.8% pic.twitter.com/7qYwEwol6X – Hector Gomez (hgomez27) December 19, 2021

Bobby Evans recalled Tim Linsek

The former GM says no one wants to face Pitcher.