Toulouse. This street food sign puts a new South American country on the plate

Toulouse, which offers traditional Peruvian cuisine such as Lomo Saltado, is the new street food address in the Bergaminiers Bien Taypa! (© Image / Wikipedia)

Toulouse is a master of the past in the art of its multicultural richness. A diversity is reflected in the plate, especially South American brands are well established, especially on the side Argentina (With its delicious empanadas) or Mexico With its incomparable tacos.

Toulouse invented Peruvian cuisine

But in the Pink City there is an almost unknown country on the culinary map: Peru. Renovated from November 22, 2021, visit to the restaurant OK Taiba! (“Well served”, a fashionable expression in Peru), rue Pargaminières.

Carla & Alexis, Bien Taypa, the new Peruvian street food brand in Toulouse! Led by two co-managers. (© News Toulouse / Anthony Assémat)

A couple together in the kitchen and in life

A sign Peruvian street food Life was carried on by two co-managers in the kitchen as well. On the one hand, Carla, Arrived in France 14 years ago, on the other hand Alexis, A Toulouse student Toulouse School of Management (TSM). “Toulouse has a large Peruvian community. Our goal is to share this culture and learn about Peruvian cuisine,” says Carla.

With all the traditional dishes of Peru

Brand Bien Taypa! Provides Traditional cuisine of this country of 32 million people. In the first place செவிச், A dish made with marinated green and fresh fish with lemon, coriander and chilli. “Everything is fresh and home-made. We focus on quality, there are three sauces with dishes: Huanzina, Yellow sauce, made with chilli and fresh cheese Okoba, Made from yellow chillies A huacatay leaf It gives it its green color and black olive mayonnaise sauce.

Bien Taypa Restaurant! Opened November 27, 2021 at rue Pargaminières. (© News Toulouse / Anthony Assémat)

“Great potato land! “

Peruvian cuisine passes by two major influences: a Spanish and South American current and an Asian current as a result of strong colonial history. Among the foods found in Carla and Alexis, வதக்கிய ஏலம் (Beef roast served with fried potatoes and rice), Arrows Soufa (Steamed rice with sausage inside and omelet cut into squares) or Peruvian reason (Potatoes with chili garnished with lemon and tuna mayonnaise or chicken and celery. “Big Potato Country!”, Carla smiles and mentions that all her meat is in the hall and on every menu. A vegetarian option. “We want everyone to taste our food,” continues the co-manager of Pine Taipei!

With a certain decor around the popular culture, the restaurant offers catering on two levels. (© News Toulouse / Anthony Assémat)

As a drink, taste the Chicha Morada

As for drinks, cusqueñas and other Morata hookahs (Corn juice cloves, pineapple skins and cinnamon boiled for two hours in water), Peru’s traditional drink and other cocktails are really worth a try! “By 2022, we will be offering Peruvian spirits made from vodka and gin,” Carla concludes.

Bien Taypa!, Located at 65, rue Pargaminières in Toulouse.

Hours: Open every day except Monday, from 12 noon to 3 pm and from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm (Friday and Saturday until midnight).

On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant is open non-stop from 12 noon to midnight.

