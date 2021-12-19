The ‘mysterious voice’ emanating from the moon of Jupiter! NASA’s Juno spacecraft set a record and took some amazing pictures. NASA Juno spacecraft unveils new images of Jupiter sounds from its moon Canyme

1/6 The US space agency NASA’s Juno mission recently flew 38 planes from near Jupiter. The mission was extended earlier this year and Juno was to fly through Jupiter’s moon Canymeet. The Juno spacecraft flew both Jupiter and Canymeet and recorded some amazing images and a mysterious sound.

2/6 NASA says the Juno spacecraft recorded 50 seconds of sound as it passed near the moon Canymeet. The audio clip of the moon was generated by the electric and magnetic radio waves generated by the planet’s magnetic field and detected by the waves instrument of the spacecraft designed to detect these waves. It sounds like a trippy space age soundtrack.

3/6 The Juno Mission team is continuing to study data obtained during Jupiter’s lunar canyon flight. During its flight, the Juno spacecraft traveled 1,038 km from the surface of the Canyon moon. At this time, the speed of the spacecraft was 67,000 kilometers per hour.

4/6 The team has also released pictures taken by Juno, which show the beauty of the planet’s rotating atmosphere. Through this one can better understand Jupiter and its mysteries. Images of the storm at Jupiter’s poles have sparked interest within the scientific fraternity, as similarities are found between Jupiter’s atmospheric dynamics and the Earth’s oceans.

5/6 The Juno spacecraft's data allow scientists to map Jupiter's magnetic field, including the Great Blue Spot. This region is the magnetic field of Jupiter located at the equator. This is very different from the big red dot that became the symbol of Jupiter. The Great Red Spot is a storm that has been raging on the planet's equator for many years.