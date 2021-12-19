NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch On December 24 || The James Webb Space Telescope will be launched on December 24: NASA announces

NASA says the James Webb Space Telescope will be launched on December 24.

Washington,

Many countries are conducting research on space. The telescope is important to know what is in the sky. Former astronomers have discovered many planets and stars with the help of telescopes.

Modern telescopes were invented during the growing period. They were important for knowing the many stars in the sky from Earth. However, due to air pollution and atmospheric dust, space events cannot be accurately viewed through telescopes on Earth.

Because of this the researchers planned to place the telescope in space. Accordingly the Hubble telescope was positioned in the sky outside the Earth. That space telescope led to the discovery of many rare space information never known to man.

Currently, astronauts are launching a James Webb space telescope based on it. Launched in 1989, the project is expected to be the largest and most powerful telescope launched into space in the early 2000s, researchers say. Researchers who worked hard for many years on a hefty budget have developed this telescope. This space telescope has undergone many tests and is currently being launched into space.

The telescope is scheduled to be launched on December 24 from a rocket launch site in French Guiana. The telescope, made in the United States, was brought to the rocket launch site yesterday. NASA said on Twitter that the telescope was attached to the Aren 5 rocket.

The new telescope was named James Webb in memory of James E. Webb, the man responsible for many of NASA’s space missions in the 1960s. If it is successfully launched into space, man will be able to learn many rare details, such as the universe, the formation of nebulae, stars, and how the Earth formed.