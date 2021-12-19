Kansas City leaders win over Los Angeles Chargers after extra time

Four days after fixing the Las Vegas Raiders (48-9), the Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers (34-28 AB) on Thursday to begin the 15th day of the NFL regular season. Patrick Mahomes and his team-mates signed on for the seventh consecutive victory, and avenged the Californians who won on home soil (30-24) in September.
Mahomes and his tight-lipped Travis Gells are two of the designers of Leadership Success. They combined for two touchdown assists, finishing the first equalizer with 1’16 ” and securing the victory in the second extra time.
Mahomes, Gels and Hill Feast
Patrick Mahomes delivered a solid performance with 410 yards and three DT assists. Gells delighted himself with 191 yards, as well as Dyrek Hill with 148 yards and a touchdown.
The 15th day of the NFL will continue on Saturday with two meetings: Cleveland – Las Vegas (10:30 pm French time) and Indianapolis – New England (2:30 am, Saturday to Sunday). The other matches will be played on Sunday, ahead of traditional Monday night football, this time between Chicago and Minnesota.