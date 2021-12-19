Fairy tale of bizarre restrictions on mobile, TV, country without ATMs | The country without ATMs is the fairy tale of strange restrictions on mobile TV

1/5 Nowadays ATMs have become a must for everyone. Some banks have ATMs. So you do not have to go to the bank to withdraw money. But there is still a country in the world today that does not have an ATM. People here still have to go to the bank to get money. The name of this country is Eritrea. Some strange laws have been passed in this country.

2/5 The government has imposed a number of restrictions on television in this country. People here watch on TV the same channels that the government wants to show.

3/5 You may be surprised, but the country gained independence in 1993, but since then it has been ruled by a president. His name is Isaiah Affair. Critics of other governments have been imprisoned.

4/5 In this country, it is very difficult to buy a SIM card for mobile, if you do something and buy a SIM card, the Internet will not work.