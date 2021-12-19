Covid 19: Restrictions mount, warning process in London

A month after being identified in South Africa, Omicron has already been identified in nearly 80 countries and is making rapid progress in Europe, where it is likely to dominate by mid-January, the European Commission said.

Omicron already dominates the British capital, and its mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday that he was “very concerned”. And triggered a warning process involving the integrated response of public services.

The process was already triggered on January 8, 2021, at the height of the epidemic, when London hospitals were threatened with overcrowding.

More than 10,000 new confirmed cases of the Omigron variant have been identified, bringing the total number to nearly 25,000, the British Health Care Agency said on Saturday.

According to several British media outlets, the government plans to ban indoor gatherings for two weeks after Christmas in an attempt to break the wave of pollution.

Closing of pubs in Ireland

In Paris, the town hall announced on Saturday that it was canceling planned fireworks and concerts at the famed Avenue des Champs-Elysees on New Year’s Day. Prime Minister Jean Costex on Friday called on town halls to drop off concerts and firecrackers on the evening of December 31, when alcohol would be banned on public roads.

In Ireland, bars, pubs and restaurants are closed from 8:00 pm on Sundays until the end of January.

Denmark, which set a new record of 11,000 cases on Friday, including Omicron’s 2,500, will close its theaters, theaters and concerts on Sunday for a month, but will also close its amusement parks and museums.