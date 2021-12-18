The water is below the surface of the valley system and is detected by the FREND instrument or the fine resolution epidermal neutron detector of the orbit. The instrument is capable of mapping hydrogen from the last meter of Martian soil CNN.

Most of Mars’ water is located in the polar regions of the ice-covered planet. Walls Marineris is located south of the planet’s equator, where temperatures generally do not fall below freezing.

Observations were collected by orbit between May 2018 and February 2021. Previously, other orbits searched for water below the surface of Mars and found small volumes under the dust of Mars. A study describing the findings was published in Icarus magazine on Wednesday.

"(Trace Case Orbiter) can look up to a meter below this layer of dust to see what's really going on beneath the surface of Mars – and, more importantly, to find water-filled oases that have not been found before." Tools ", The author of the study, Igor Mitrofanov, the principal researcher of the FREND neutron telescope, said in a statement. "FREND has discovered an unusually high level of hydrogen in the vast Valles Marineris Valley system: assuming that the hydrogen we see is bound to water molecules, up to 40% of the material near the surface of this area appears to be water." With this in mind, this area is the size of the Netherlands. It overflows with Candor Chaos, a network of valleys within the canyon system. "We can tell how much water there is in a soil by looking at the neutrons it emits." Alexei Malakov, co-author of the study and senior researcher at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a statement. "This discovery is a fantastic first step, but more observations are needed to determine what kind of water we are dealing with. ", Co-author of the study, H திட்டkan Svethem, a former project researcher for orbital research, said in a statement.

Upcoming missions to Mars will land at low latitudes. This discovery by Valles Marineris highlights this feature as an enigmatic site for potential human exploration in the years to come, especially as this water will be more accessible than other previously discovered groundwater sources.

In 2022, the European rover Rosalind Franklin and the Russian surface base Kazakh are expected to be launched and land on Mars in 2023. The rover will drill beneath the surface of Mars in search of organic matter that could reveal if there was ever life on Mars. . The rover will explore the Oxia Planum, a site of old clay-filled rocks that were once exposed to water.