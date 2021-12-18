South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia ... Covit-19 infections are erupting!

Covid 19 is spreading like wildfire. The epidemic accelerated this week around the world, especially in South Africa, where the Omigran variant appeared. According to the AFP report, with 632,900 pollutants reported daily in the world, the indicator is increasing for the ninth week in a row (+ 2% compared to the previous week). This week, as in previous weeks, new pollutants erupted mainly Africa (+ 57%). Eswatini (+ 119%, 1,100 new cases daily compared to the previous week) is the country with the biggest acceleration of the week among those with at least 1,000 daily infections. Formerly known as Swaziland, the country is located in South Africa, a region battling the new Omigron variant.

Argentina (+ 66%, 3,700), South Africa (+ 54%, 23,200), Canada (+ 44%, 4,900) and Australia (+ 43%, 2,200) follow. The United States has the highest number of new infections this week (122,100 daily cases, + 1%) compared to the United Kingdom (62,400, + 32%) and France (50,700, +). 7%). In terms of population, excluding micro-states, Denmark (925 people per 100,000 population) is the country with the most new influences this week, followed by the Czech Republic (750) and Switzerland (735).

The United States has 1,286 more deaths a day this week than Russia (1,146) and Poland (421). Worldwide, 7,084 deaths were reported each day this week, down 6%.

>> Our service – Save money by checking our health insurance comparator