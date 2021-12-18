Home Top News South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia … Covit-19 infections are erupting!

South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia … Covit-19 infections are erupting!

Dec 18, 2021 0 Comments
South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia ... Covit-19 infections are erupting!

Covid 19 is spreading like wildfire. The epidemic accelerated this week around the world, especially in South Africa, where the Omigran variant appeared. According to the AFP report, with 632,900 pollutants reported daily in the world, the indicator is increasing for the ninth week in a row (+ 2% compared to the previous week). This week, as in previous weeks, new pollutants erupted mainly Africa (+ 57%). Eswatini (+ 119%, 1,100 new cases daily compared to the previous week) is the country with the biggest acceleration of the week among those with at least 1,000 daily infections. Formerly known as Swaziland, the country is located in South Africa, a region battling the new Omigron variant.

Argentina (+ 66%, 3,700), South Africa (+ 54%, 23,200), Canada (+ 44%, 4,900) and Australia (+ 43%, 2,200) follow. The United States has the highest number of new infections this week (122,100 daily cases, + 1%) compared to the United Kingdom (62,400, + 32%) and France (50,700, +). 7%). In terms of population, excluding micro-states, Denmark (925 people per 100,000 population) is the country with the most new influences this week, followed by the Czech Republic (750) and Switzerland (735).

The United States has 1,286 more deaths a day this week than Russia (1,146) and Poland (421). Worldwide, 7,084 deaths were reported each day this week, down 6%.

>> Our service – Save money by checking our health insurance comparator

See also  McDonald's Introduces New Dual Big Mac For Christmas

You May Also Like

Airbus: Another punch from Australia after the submarine crisis

Airbus: Another punch from Australia after the submarine crisis

Nuclear submarines | Washington says the Australia deal will not encourage proliferation

Nuclear submarines | Washington says the Australia deal will not encourage proliferation

Personal items from the Titanic Costway on display in London

Personal items from the Titanic Costway on display in London

Le premier ministre Boris Johnson a réitéré le soutien britannique à l'Ukraine.

London will use “all its diplomatic and economic powers” against any Russian “occupation”

London does not pay, Paris goes to trial in Brussels

London does not pay, Paris goes to trial in Brussels

The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *