London will use “all its diplomatic and economic powers” against any Russian “occupation”

Dec 18, 2021 0 Comments
Le premier ministre Boris Johnson a réitéré le soutien britannique à l'Ukraine.

UK uses’All its diplomatic and economic powers“Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on Friday, December 17, to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Downing Street reported.

In an appeal on Friday afternoon, Boris Johnson reiterated British support for Ukraine and the UK pledged to Volodymyr Zhelensky. “It will use all its diplomatic and economic powers with its allies to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine.“, According to a Downing Street spokesman.

The military option was rejected

London seems to be rejecting the military option, which has already been rejected by Joe Biden. Both leaders agreed on the importance of this.Continued negotiations including Russia“And noted the importance of Ukraine and European countries”Reduces their dependence on Russian gas“And need”Growing greenery and various energy sources“Washington, Europeans and Kiev accused Moscow of preparing for a few weeks to invade Ukraine, which the Kremlin denies.

This interview between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zhelensky comes just days after the call between the British Prime Minister and the Russian President. Boris Johnson called on Vladimir Putin on Monday.Relieving tensions“British warns again and again that any Russian military intervention will reflect a representation.”Strategic error“With weight”Effects.

NATO and the European Union issued the same warning on Thursday that it could not be a member of Kiev’s coalition, which has rejected Russia’s offer. Moscow demands NATO drop “FormallyIts decision in 2008 to open the door for Ukraine and Georgia to merge.

