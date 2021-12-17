These 5 bowlers took the most wickets in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Domestic Cricket Tournament 2021: India’s young batsmen and bowlers are doing well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, an important competition in local cricket. Among the batsmen Rithuraj Kejriwal is batting briskly and 5 bowlers have excelled in bowling. Star spinner Yusvendra Sahal is at the top, let’s see his game …

1. Yusvendra Sahal – Sahil, who plays for Haryana in this match, has taken 14 wickets in 5 matches. Sahil tops list of highest wicket takers in Vijay Hazare Trophy Sahal’s selection to the ODI squad for the tour of South Africa is almost certain.

2. Yash Thakur Yash Thakur is second on the list. Vidarbha bowler has taken 14 wickets in 5 matches so far.

3. Aniket Chaudhary Chaudhary, who plays for Rajasthan, has taken 13 wickets in 5 matches. He has attracted the attention of many through this performance.

4. Thought Gaza – Sindhan, who plays for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has taken 13 wickets in 5 matches and his bowling has been excellent this year.

5. Washington Beautiful – The young player in the Indian team is playing for the beautiful Tamil Nadu team. He has taken 12 wickets in 5 matches.

Also read-

Live TV | Marathi News, Breaking News, Maharashtra Live – ABP Maja