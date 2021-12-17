The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

D.R. Nguyen Trong Hiêu, a lecturer in photovoltaic cells at the Australian National University (ANU), received the Science and Technology Award for New Material Technology from the Central Committee of the Communist Youth Ho Chi Minh Union and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology.

D.R. Nguyen Trong Hieu. Photo: Vietnamnet / CVN



In an interview with the Vietnamese News Agency (VNA), Nguyen Trong Hiêu, born in 1988, said he was delighted to be one of 10 young talents from Vietnam. Prize for science and technology in the field of new products and technologies.

He said his team was developing advanced methods to help researchers measure the photovoltaic properties of solar objects more accurately.

Earlier this year, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency provided AU $ 1 million for a next-generation photovoltaic cell development project led by Nguyen Trong Hiêu’s research team.

Since 2016, his team has received a total of AU $ 6.4 million in funding for their research.

