Home Top News The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

Dec 17, 2021 0 Comments
The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

D.R. Nguyen Trong Hiêu, a lecturer in photovoltaic cells at the Australian National University (ANU), received the Science and Technology Award for New Material Technology from the Central Committee of the Communist Youth Ho Chi Minh Union and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology.

>> WMO presents its science prize to a young Vietnamese researcher
>> A Vietnamese scientist has been appointed professor in Hungary

D.R. Nguyen Trong Hieu.

Photo: Vietnamnet / CVN


In an interview with the Vietnamese News Agency (VNA), Nguyen Trong Hiêu, born in 1988, said he was delighted to be one of 10 young talents from Vietnam. Prize for science and technology in the field of new products and technologies.

He said his team was developing advanced methods to help researchers measure the photovoltaic properties of solar objects more accurately.

Earlier this year, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency provided AU $ 1 million for a next-generation photovoltaic cell development project led by Nguyen Trong Hiêu’s research team.

Since 2016, his team has received a total of AU $ 6.4 million in funding for their research.

VNA / CVN

See also  Man killed by shark in Australia, second worst attack in the country

You May Also Like

Pour l'heure, l'origine du sinistre, survenu à Sutton, est «inconnue» et «fera l'objet d'une enquête» (photo d'illustration).

Four children have been killed in a fire in south London

London announces signing of post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia

London announces signing of post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia

The world's first "true centipede" was discovered 60 meters underground in Australia

The world’s first “true centipede” was discovered 60 meters underground in Australia

The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post - Brexit free trade agreement

The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post – Brexit free trade agreement

London pays back hundreds of postal workers

London pays back hundreds of postal workers

LES CONCERTS-SANDWICHS AU FOYER DU THEATRE MUNICIPAL - DU VESUVE À L'AMERIQUE LATINE Béziers 2023-09-15

Sandwich Concerts at Foyer to Theater Municipality – VESUVE to Latin America Pagers Pagers Friday, September 15, 2023

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *