The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post – Brexit free trade agreement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. Christopher Furlong / AFP

This is the first real free trade agreement the UK has won since Brexit. London signed a trade agreement with Australia on Thursday, December 16, which will open the doors to the Asia-Pacific region.

Agreement “Historical” Was the object of recognition during a virtual ceremonyAn agreement on a policy basis in June Between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “Negotiators have now finished all the chapters”, The British Department for International Trade says in a statement.

This is not simply a renewal or adaptation of what exists between the European Union (EU) and other countries, but the first agreement London has won.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers In England, Boris Johnson is now challenged in his own camp

This would allow all British goods to enter Australia duty free. A text to be submitted to Members of Parliament for consideration in Westminster should be produced 10. 10.4 billion [12,2 milliards d’euros] Extra trade (…) By eliminating fees over 100% [leurs] Export ‘.

Trade between the two countries in 2020 is 13.9 billion, which is only 1% of total UK trade. But London hope the deal will change a game.

It establishes “New global standards in digital and services create new jobs and travel opportunities for UK and Australian”, Underscores the British government. The United Kingdom is proud of a speech “Designed for the UK Economy”, Especially in areas where the country is “World Leader in Technology and Digital”.

British professionals in the service sector, including architects, lawyers or researchers, will have access to work visas in Australia. “This is more than Australia has given to any other country in the FTA.”, Welcome to the Ministry of International Trade.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Beijing Olympics call for diplomatic boycott smells of expected geopolitics

Join the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement

This compromise “Increases the chances of joining the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement (CPTPP)”, Which weighs together the eleven countries in the United States and Asia “, 8,400 billion in GDP”. Karan Pilimorian, chairman of the CBI Employers’ Association, welcomed the deal “Complete and modern”, Who “Opens new frontiers for British companies”.

The United Kingdom already has agreements with the European Union, its largest trading partners, Japan, New Zealand, or even European countries that are not members of the EU – Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. .

The country is in talks with India and began negotiations for a free trade agreement with six Gulf Arab states in early October. It is also seeking to strengthen its trade ties with the United States, which is currently unable to obtain a promise from Washington.

Boris Johnson called for the EU to leave, promising that Britain would have more economic power to go it alone. “Worldwide Britain”, Where “Planetary Britain”.

An agreement condemned by Greenpeace

Greenpeace, a voluntary charity, for its part, condemned an agreement to text “Not yet released” And to whom “Not only one of the worst impacts of the climate, but one of the major global centers of deforestation in the country.”. According to the NGO, the agreement is against the UK’s environmental objectives, which are aimed at carbon neutralization by 2050.

During the negotiations between the two countries, the British Department of Agriculture also raised concerns about the competition for Australian products such as beef and lamb, which are cheaper with more industrial farming with more flexible health standards.

London pointed out that the text would provide a limit on imports to British soil, excluding tariffs, specifically for fifteen years, in order to reassure growers. But the British government did not provide details about the agricultural component in its report on Thursday.

London and Canberra have indicated they would like to deepen their cooperation in the defense sector, a partnership that ended between the United States, called the Auxas, which provoked Paris’ anger by practically canceling the deal to buy French submarines. 55 billion euros to Australians.

Read the big story: The article is reserved for our subscribers How Aukus torpedoed the sale of French submarines to Australia