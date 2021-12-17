Home Entertainment Sharon Stone Denzel supports Washington and the “Macbeth” team

In Los Angeles on Thursday night, Sharon Stone made a trip to attend the premiere of Joel Goen’s new film “Macbeth”.

Three years after the release of “The Ballad of Buster Srucks”, Joel Goyan is releasing to the public today his first film, directed and written by his brother Ethan. The filmmaker is betting on a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous tragedy “Macbeth”. On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the American director was surrounded by his crew to attend the premiere of the film in Los Angeles.

He was accompanied by his wife Francis McDormand, who is directing again, and Denzil Washington, the film’s director. Another big Hollywood star came to the show: Sharon Stone. The 63-year-old actress, dressed in a leopard-like dress and long black jacket, stunned the evening with her radiant smile.

Available entirely in black and white, “Macbeth” (also known as “The Tragedy of Macbeth”) will be released on Apple TV + on January 14, 2022. Brendan Gleason, Brian Thompson, Ralph Inesan, Corey Hawkins and Sean Patrick Thomas respond to Denzel Washington and Francis McDormand.

