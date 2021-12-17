Home Top News London pays back hundreds of postal workers

London pays back hundreds of postal workers

Dec 17, 2021 0 Comments
London pays back hundreds of postal workers

The British government will repay hundreds of postal workers who were unjustly punished for thefts they did not commit between 2000 and 2013. Seventy-two sentences have already been overturned.

Blame it on the “Horizon” computer system … In total, employees will be paid billions of pounds in compensation, some of whom have been jailed for misconduct. This is, to this day, one of the worst abortions of justice in the history of England.

Minister of Posts Paul Scully apologized to the family (as well as the postal staff): “I have confirmed in Parliament today that we will make funding available to the Committee. The Post Office is engaged in a settlement agreement with convicted postal workers.

Postal service administrators responsible for refusing to recognize a system crash for years. They made the life of the postal staff difficult and asked the staff to repay all the deficiencies. Many of them later found themselves devastated.

See also  Fantasy Football Choices: Ravens vs. Browns Draft Kings NFL MNF Clash Snake Draft TFS Choices and Strategy

You May Also Like

The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

Pour l'heure, l'origine du sinistre, survenu à Sutton, est «inconnue» et «fera l'objet d'une enquête» (photo d'illustration).

Four children have been killed in a fire in south London

London announces signing of post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia

London announces signing of post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia

The world's first "true centipede" was discovered 60 meters underground in Australia

The world’s first “true centipede” was discovered 60 meters underground in Australia

The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post - Brexit free trade agreement

The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post – Brexit free trade agreement

LES CONCERTS-SANDWICHS AU FOYER DU THEATRE MUNICIPAL - DU VESUVE À L'AMERIQUE LATINE Béziers 2023-09-15

Sandwich Concerts at Foyer to Theater Municipality – VESUVE to Latin America Pagers Pagers Friday, September 15, 2023

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *