Four children have been killed in a fire in south London

Dec 17, 2021 0 Comments
Pour l'heure, l'origine du sinistre, survenu à Sutton, est «inconnue» et «fera l'objet d'une enquête» (photo d'illustration).

Firefighters and London police say four children have been killed in a house fire on the southern outskirts of the British capital on Thursday evening. For now, the origin of the disaster in Sutton “I do not know” And “Will be investigated”Scotland Yard official Rob Sheppard said in a statement.

According to firefighters, the first groups to arrive at the site found themselves confronted “Intense fire” The ground floor of the building is extended throughout. In this extreme situation firefighters fitted with breathing apparatus entered the home and were able to extract four children from it. He was first treated at the scene and then taken to two hospitals in south London, where he was pronounced dead, according to police, who believe the children belong to the same family and have not made any arrests.

About sixty firefighters and eight devices were mobilized to deal with the disaster, which was notified to them before 7pm (local and GMT). Andy Rowe, one of the firefighters, expressed his opinion “Deep Tragedy” And addressed his thoughts to the children’s relatives.

