Home World Fever or cough? The study determines which sequence of Govt symptoms varies according to the variance | Health & Wellness

Fever or cough? The study determines which sequence of Govt symptoms varies according to the variance | Health & Wellness

Dec 17, 2021 0 Comments
Fever or cough? The study determines which sequence of Govt symptoms varies according to the variance | Health & Wellness

Researchers have developed a mathematical model that predicts the sequence of symptoms based on an early eruption in Wuhan, China in 2020 and applied it to a set of 373,883 cases detected in the United States between January and May 2020.

Order of The symptoms manifested by Covit-19 patients are not always the same, but vary depending on the patient. According to a study published today in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

The purpose of the study is to determine whether the sequence of Covit-19 symptoms varies according to the geographical area or the characteristics of each patient.

Surprisingly, the sequence of symptoms between the two countries has changed: In the early outbreak in China, fever often preceded cough, nausea, and vomiting – this was the third symptom – but in the United States, cough was the first symptom, followed by fever and diarrhea.

By analyzing additional data from Brazil, Hong Kong and Japan, the team showed that there were differences in the order of symptoms. They are not related to geographical area, climate or patient characteristics, But with SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The presence of the D614G variant in an area that was predominant in the United States in early 2020 was associated with an increased risk of coughing as the first sign of COVID-19 in patients.

Japan changed from the original Wuhan reference strain Variation D614G, The sequence of symptoms has also changed.

“These findings indicate that the sequence of symptoms may change with the mutation of the virus and that the D614G variant may be more contagious because sufferers are more likely to cough in public before becoming infected with the flu.” The authors conclude. .

See also  The death toll from the Corona virus hospital in the UK has risen to nine

You May Also Like

These 5 bowlers took the most wickets in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy

These 5 bowlers took the most wickets in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy

President Biden visits hurricane disaster areas and pledges to expedite damage recovery

President Biden visits hurricane disaster areas and pledges to expedite damage recovery

According to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, Russia is better than China's allies: the Kremlin

According to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, Russia is better than China’s allies: the Kremlin

Tehran: We have reached a good agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency

Tehran: We have reached a good agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency

We expect to reach agreements with the IAEA soon

We expect to reach agreements with the IAEA soon

74 confirmed deaths in Kentucky after a series of devastating hurricanes, 14 dead in 4 affected states

74 confirmed deaths in Kentucky after a series of devastating hurricanes, 14 dead in 4 affected states

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *