Ansie urges companies to insert Log4Shell security breach

Now is the time to react. The National Institute for the Protection of Information Systems (Anssi) this Thursday, December 16, 2021, urged companies to fix IT managers. “Quickly” The critical “Log4Shell” flaw, which was made public last week, was very widespread. “Currently, Ansi has only observed relatively harmless attacks, which are not good for future or yet undetected exploitation, but very serious., He said in a press release. Therefore, it is essential that companies identify their vulnerable applications and carry out an inventory work quickly to pursue emergency security updates. “

Possible data theft In many software and applications around the world, Log4j affects the small amount of free software code used on servers. Solutions have been released by the Apache Software Foundation to address the issues. But it is a challenge for IT security managers around the world to identify all the programs that use this small module. "Log4j is embedded in many software, and is deployed on all types of devices, from web servers to connected devices, and no one cares about its existence yet. So you have to go deep into the software layers to see it. , Said Gallery Philippe Rondel is a senior defense architect at the Czech Point, an Israeli security service provider. The vulnerability is straightforward to use and can take control of the infected server, opening the door to ransomware attacks, data theft or espionage operations. Ansi also advises companies and firms to check if they have "New backups have been placed offline" , "From the Possible Perspective of the Rapid Exploitation of this Deficiency" In ransomware attacks.