President Biden visits hurricane disaster areas and pledges to expedite damage recovery

CBS News website yesterday (December 15) US President Joe Biden Mr. The trip to Kentucky was one of eight states severely damaged. It killed a total of 88 people out of more than 30 hurricanes that hit the sky last week, 74 of them in Kentucky. More than 100 are missing and thousands are homeless.

The work begins with a flying damage survey in Mayfield by U.S. leaders. Before meeting with the official and before community leaders traveled to Dawson Springs, Kentucky officials briefed the president on the status and progress of the rescue effort.பிடன்Agree

President Biden has promised to set aside a federal emergency budget to help communities. Recovering from the damage, Kentucky said it would do everything possible to help people and victimsHurricaneIn other states incredible damage was done after the hurricane to repair and rebuild the city.