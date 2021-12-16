AUSTRALIA: Five children were killed and several others were injured when they were thrown from Fort Bouncy

Essential

In Australia, on Thursday, December 16, five children were killed and several others were injured when the hopping fort they were playing in was blown up, police said.

At the end-of-year banquet at Australian Primary School From Davenport in northern Tasmania (Island in the south of Australia). Five 11-year-old children were killed while playing inside Bouncy Castle. Five more were seriously injured ISays Australian Police.

Thrown from a height of several meters

Strong winds are believed to have caused the crash. Many children would have picked up the inflated structure while they were inside. According to the first elements of the investigation, five people died and three were in critical condition after being ejected from a height of several meters, almost 10 meters. Tell our Australian colleagues from the ABC news. Four deaths were reported in the first assessment.

Parents rushed to the scene to pick up their children as the school was closed. Police have not confirmed what was used to anchor the jumping castle and have not released the age of the children involved. According to our colleagues, the students who attended this year’s final party were in 6th and 5th grade. So they can be 10 to 11 years old (according to the Australian school system). The police investigation is ongoing.