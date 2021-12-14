Home Top News US / Venezuela – Covid 19: 41 priests and 4 bishops killed in country since March 2020

US / Venezuela – Covid 19: 41 priests and 4 bishops killed in country since March 2020

Dec 14, 2021 0 Comments
US / Venezuela - Govt-19: 41 priests and 4 bishops killed in country since March 2020

US / Venezuela – Covid 19: 41 priests and 4 bishops killed in country since March 2020

Aletheja

Caracas (Agenzia Fides) – From March 2020 to December 13, 2021, 413 priests and 26 bishops in Venezuela were affected by Covid 19 disease, of which 41 priests and 4 bishops died. The Venezuelan Bishops’ Conference (CEV) announced on December 13, 2021, the release of updated statistics. In 38 of Venezuela’s 41 parish districts, clergy have been diagnosed with Covid 19, but only in 17. Dioceses report deaths due to Covid 19 or related causes. The age of the deceased was 40 to 90, with an average age of 61. The youngest priest to die was 36 years old.
The four bishops who died (three of them Emeritus) were: Mgr Cástor Oswaldo Azuaje, 69, bishop of the Diocese of Trujillo, died January 8, 2021; Bishop Caesar Ortega, 82, Bishop Emeritus of Barcelona, ​​died April 9, 2021; Bishop Tulio Chirivella, 88, Archbishop Emeritus of Barquisimeto, died April 11, 2021; Cardinal George Urosa Savino, 79, Archbishop of Caracas Emeritus, died September 23, 2021.
Currently, the Venezuelan church has 2,068 priests, 345 permanent deacons and 60 bishops (41 Ordinary, 3 Auxiliary and 16 Emeritus). “In the midst of a global crisis facing the epidemic, priests are not free from the dangers of suffering from Covid 19 disease. Priests offer their services at a time when people are seeking the comfort and intimacy of the spirit. To the Church,” the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference wrote, CEV has always emphasized the whole population. (SL) (Agenzia Fides 12/14/2021)

See also  AFL 2020: Carlton, David Deek, Carlton goal kicking, Carlton GWS, Blues Giants, AFL Round 15


To share:

You May Also Like

Cédric Grolet dirige la pâtisserie du Meurice depuis 2012 et a ouvert son propre lieu avenue de l'Opéra fin 2019.

Cedric Crolet arrives in London with his flower cakes and Trump-L’Oil fruit

NFL Teams Often Have to Weather the Storm

Le premier ministre australien Scott Morrison.

Australia continues to reopen despite new waves of Kovit-19

He dreams of a successful combination and pocketed 3 million euros in the lottery

He dreams of a successful combination and pocketed 3 million euros in the lottery

Conférence-Débat "Créer en temps de crise" Maison de L'Amérique Latine Paris

Conference-Discussion “Creating in Crisis Times” Maison de L’Amérique Latine Paris Friday, December 17, 2021

France Rugby. L'Afrique du Sud et l'Australie pour nos Bleus en 2022 !

French rugby. South Africa and Australia for our blues in 2022!

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *