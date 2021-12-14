Home Sports NFL: The Los Angeles Rams win the Arizona Cardinals

If they had won, the Arizona Cardinals would have been the first team to advance to the NFL playoffs this season. But, on Monday, during the final game of the 14th day of the regular season, the NFC beat the “cards” at home by their rivals Los Angeles Rams (30-23) in the West Division.

The California team thus had its second consecutive win, their first win since October, while Arizona has been erratic in recent weeks. After winning their first seven games, the Cardinals have three wins and several defeats on their last trips.

On Monday, Los Angeles thanked its quarterback Matthew Stafford for launching 287 yards and three touchdowns. But the Rams’ defense also shone. Aaron Donald fired Arizona QB Kyler Murray three times. The latter was intercepted twice. The first was very annoying as Murray positioned his team four yards from the opposite end zone.

In the second half, the California defenders also stopped the Arizona attack twice as it played its fourth attempt to advantage.

