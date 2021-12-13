Home Economy Weil Resorts continues to grow with the acquisition of 3 new resorts!

Dec 13, 2021 0 Comments
The North American leader in ski resort operations continues to grow. Vail Resorts has actually formalized the acquisition of three resorts in the eastern United States.

Vail Resorts already operates some of the most prestigious resorts in North America and Australia. The US company’s growth strategy is to buy ski resorts as close as possible to major US cities. Close to the great potential of customers. The latest announcement is fully consistent with this strategy.

Vail Resorts buys three more resorts!

With the acquisition of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Hill, Vale Resorts’ offer will attract people from Pittsburgh (city: 2,300,000 people) but Cleveland (1,780,000 people (1,780,000 people) or 2,840 citizens or 2,840 people or 2,840 people. Vail Resorts has about $ 125 million (approximately மில்லியன் 110 million) on the table to finalize the deal.

Charts – The red dot on the map indicates the location of the stations © Openstreemap Contributors

