The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood shocked by second Test defeat to Australia | Cricket News







Josh Hazlewood did not play for Australia in Adelaide

Bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia’s second Ashes Test due to injury.

The 30-year-old suffered side-pressure in Australia’s nine – wicket win over The Cubs, where the hosts advanced 1-0 in the series, with Hazelwood using just 14 of 103 overs in England’s second round.

Fox Sports has announced that Hazlewood will return home from his Aussie squad on Sunday and will not play in the day-night Test in Adelaide from Thursday, although a Cricket Australia spokesman said he had not been officially ruled out.

Although Joe Root and David Malone had a great partnership for the third wicket, Hazelwood’s fitness was in question as he did not bowl in the evening session on the 3rd day in Brisbane. “Good”.

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by one day

He returned to bowl the next six overs the next morning, finishing 1-32, admitting that Captain Pat Cummins was a “bit sore” captain after Australia won.

“Importantly, we do not want to endanger him in the whole series, so we will take our time,” Cummins said of Hazelwood’s fitness. “This is a series of five trials, which is important to us. We did not want to get it out of the water on the third day.”

Pat Cummins expects to make at least one squad change in the second Ashes Test

Michael Nesser, who did not make his Australian debut after winning the Australian A team by five wickets against the England Lions, came forward, although former Australian captain Ricky Ponting backed Jay Richardson in the second Test.

“Richardson was very close to playing in this Test instead of Starc,” Pointing said. “He’s in great shape. When the ball is swinging and not joining, I’m going to keep it ahead of Nesser when it comes to the whole bowling set.

“Nesser apparently thrives on the swing and sewing conditions he receives at Kappa – and could get it at some point in Adelaide – but I still think Richardson will get approval.”