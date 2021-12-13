‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shaw seeks dismissal of Hulu documentary fraud case

⁇ The real housewives of Salt Lake City “The star Zen Shaw | He suffered a setback in court.

The reality TV star filed a petition to dismiss the fraud charge against him, and a judge dismissed the petition on Friday.

In Hulu’s new documentary, “The Housewife,” Shaw says these actions are necessary in light of reports provided by two special surveillance agencies of Howland Security Investigation, according to court records obtained by Fox News. Stein said. & Shaw Shocker. “

However, the judge ruled that “there is no evidence that Shaw’s right to a fair trial has been compromised or harmed in any way.”

‘Real Housewives’ star Zen Shaw explained the legal drama

“The agents’ statements are fully set out on pages two and three of the government’s response submission,” the judge said. “These reports are often reports of telemarketing fraud, the lifestyles of those involved, and general references to the internal security investigation of telemarketing sites.”

Shaw’s request was rejected outright.

In March, Shaw and his aide Stuart Smith were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering in an electronic fraud and telemarketing scandal. Each of them has been charged with electronic fraud. They would have killed 10 or more people over the age of 55.

In November, Fox News confirmed that Smith, 43, had appeared before Stein and pleaded guilty.

Real housewives star Jen Shaw cries that she is not guilty of conspiring to commit wire fraud

Shaw and Smith have shown their luxurious lifestyles to the public as a symbol of their “success”, which they say is a scam. “In fact, they’re vulnerable, mostly the elderly, who would have built their prosperous lives at the expense of the working class,” said Peter C. Snyder, special agent in charge of homeland security at the New York office. Fitzgerald said.

“Stuart Smith, described as Jennifer Shaw and Shaw’s ‘first aide’, who portrayed himself as a wealthy and successful businessman on reality TV, is said to have created and sold innocent ‘lead lists’ to other members. Said in a statement.

The New York Police Department says the number of people deceived by Shaw and Smith is “in the hundreds,” and the alleged fraud began in 2012 and lasted for nearly a decade.

“These individuals are said to have targeted and deceived hundreds of victims, but thanks to the hard work of the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, this illegal scheme has come to an end,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shia said in a statement.

Smith’s sentence is set for March 3, and he was released on bail. The trial is set to begin in March 2022.

On Instagram, Shaw Thanked his subscribers For their support. “You all see who these women really are,” he wrote. “They have no mercy on me and my family. We need an evil person to be happy with what we do. I [100%] I hope each of the innocent and women will learn a valuable lesson and stop judging others. “

