Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections

Reactions have been linked after rival Reckya Madougou was sentenced to 20 years in prison. There is amazement and anger within the Benigns, and all tendencies are intertwined. The opposition Democrats provoked the protest during an extraordinary National Council meeting on Saturday, December 11. A meeting to reject and condemn a justice that is orderly and oppresses opponents of power.

With our correspondent in Cotonou, Jean-Luc Uplogan

Democrats rallied support Its champion is Reckya Madougou : The firm position of its chairman Eric Houndate on social networks, a delegation that was under investigation until the verdict came and an extraordinary National Council held a few hours after the hearing.

The final declaration of the National Council condemned speedy justice. To Basil Ahosi, the party’s deputy leader, it looks like it is hunting down Democrats. To further illustrate his point, he draws on this history: ” Our candidate failed. Then, in March, he was abducted and imprisoned. We expected power to ease tensions in the last election. But in prison for 20 years It is the life we ​​destroy. ⁇

When Court President Guilloom Lali read out the sentence, he noted that the defendant had 15 days to appeal. Within the Democrats, we have no more illusions. According to Basil Ahozi, the holder of the key to sending Reckya Madougou back to them is actually President Patrice Talon:

⁇ Party officials will meet soon to see if it is necessary to take a step towards the head of state. Despite the possible solutions, we hope that everything will be decided at the state level. ⁇

According to our information, the party will set up a committee to define the form this process will take.