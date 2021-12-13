NASA recruits and trains ten new astronauts – LINFO.re

The US space agency gave its presentation in Houston on Monday, December 6th. These astronauts in training will develop robotics skills and train astronauts to reach the International Space Station.

Theories of choice

The NASA One was open Creation New Astronauts. This program is for Americans who have passed an online exam and have a master’s degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. A medical degree or pilot program is also accepted.

“We welcome 10 new researchers”

According to various media reports, ten people were selected from more than 12,000 applications. “We welcome 10 new researchers”, Said the bossAmerican Space Agency, Bill Nelson presents them on Monday, December 6th. The winners will begin training in January 2022 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston (United States)

2 years training

During this training, which should last for 2 years, these “New Analysts” Develop robotics skills and learn to operate and maintain the International Space Station. They will also learn to speak Russian in order to communicate with their peers. Finally, space training is also planned in the program.

What will they do after training?

At the end of the training, new Astronauts Will be allocated to missions to the International Space Station or to further space, especially as part of planned revenue. NASA On the moon, with the work of Artemis.