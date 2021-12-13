Home Top News NASA recruits and trains ten new astronauts – LINFO.re

NASA recruits and trains ten new astronauts – LINFO.re

Dec 13, 2021 0 Comments
NASA recruits and trains ten new astronauts - LINFO.re

The US space agency gave its presentation in Houston on Monday, December 6th. These astronauts in training will develop robotics skills and train astronauts to reach the International Space Station.

Theories of choice

The NASA One was open Creation New Astronauts. This program is for Americans who have passed an online exam and have a master’s degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. A medical degree or pilot program is also accepted.

“We welcome 10 new researchers”

According to various media reports, ten people were selected from more than 12,000 applications. “We welcome 10 new researchers”, Said the bossAmerican Space Agency, Bill Nelson presents them on Monday, December 6th. The winners will begin training in January 2022 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston (United States)

2 years training

During this training, which should last for 2 years, these “New Analysts” Develop robotics skills and learn to operate and maintain the International Space Station. They will also learn to speak Russian in order to communicate with their peers. Finally, space training is also planned in the program.

What will they do after training?

At the end of the training, new Astronauts Will be allocated to missions to the International Space Station or to further space, especially as part of planned revenue. NASA On the moon, with the work of Artemis.

See also  Angelina Jolie suffocates during filming in London

You May Also Like

Thousands of Salvador people condemn "a dictatorial slide"

Thousands of Salvador people condemn “a dictatorial slide”

The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood shocked by second Test defeat to Australia | Cricket News

The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood shocked by second Test defeat to Australia | Cricket News

PMU Quinte of PRIX D'AMERIQUE RACES ZETURF Q2 Racing

PMU Quinte of PRIX D’AMERIQUE RACES ZETURF Q2 Racing

England lost by 9 wickets in the first Ashes Test against Australia.

England lost by 9 wickets in the first Ashes Test against Australia.

23 licenses issued by London, angry French fishermen

23 licenses issued by London, angry French fishermen

Bus rouge, Big Ben, cabine de téléphone... Bienvenue à Londres !

Embark on a magical journey to find London!

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *