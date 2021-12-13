HE CALLED A SOW – Talila Brent of the Cameras: “She’s constantly humiliating me” cried the Emperor like rain | Recent News

Host Targo Tanashizevic conducted an interview with members of the Co-op in the Shisa Bar. Talila Trokozevic was the first to speak to Targo:

“Maja will come out of reality soon,” Jatrugarh’s father testified, adding that “he was with a psychologist because of an abortion.” “Maja will come out of reality soon,” Jatrugarh’s father testified, adding that “he was with a psychologist because of an abortion.”

ANA RADULOVIĆ talked about aesthetic practices – the presenter revealed to us the functions he performed ANA RADULOVIĆ talked about aesthetic practices – the presenter revealed to us the functions he performed

“I have a place near the baby,” Ana Radulovic told SD about joining the cooperative. “I have a place near the baby,” Ana Radulovic told SD about joining the cooperative.

– Where is that Delilah you revived, exploding with self-confidence? Targo asked.

– I’m gone, this is the shame I feel. I defended the Emperor last night and he gave it back to me. I had to protect him because he was constantly insulting me. He told Maja to hit two pigs (Ana and Delila) and before that, Maja insulted me.

– I was so hurt by his humiliation, I did not expect it – said Delilah.

– He approached me three or four times today, I do not understand what he is doing, I do not know if he has a pass or any other motives … – she said.

He said I stabbed him when we were with Okengen, and he insults all the bad, and he insults those who are not indifferent. He stuck to his relationship with Maya because he didn’t know what he wanted. He can do to me what he did to me – said Delilah.

More details below: