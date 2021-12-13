Home Technology Good news for newcomers .. Jobs in TCS .. Application Process – News18 Telugu

Dec 13, 2021 0 Comments
Indian IT legend Tata Consultancy Services Invites applications for recent appointments. Business Process Services (PPS) vacancies for Arts and Business students will be filled. BCom, BA, BBI, BAF, BBA, BMS, BBM, BCA, BCS applicants can apply for these posts. Graduates of these courses in 2022 are also given the opportunity to apply. Interested applicants can apply until January 7, 2021. Official website for application tcs.com/careers Must visit. Selection of selected candidates during the interview .. Opportunity is given for preferences. However the final decision rests with TCS. Dummy exam papers related to the exam product can be downloaded online from the official website of TCS.

Selection method ..

Step 1: To be selected for these jobs, applicants must pass an exam with a personal interview.

Step 2: There will be three sections including numbers in the exams to be held on January 26th.

Step 3: There will be numerical ability, wireball ability, reasoning test.

Step 4: Test time 60 minutes.

Step 5: TCS will personally send the interview date to the students who have passed the exam.

Step 6: Those selected for the interview will be offered the job.

Application Process ..

Step 1: The application process is completely online.

Step 2: Interested applicants should register on the TCS website.

Step 3: First the official website https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/#/ Have to go inside.

Step 4: Then click on Register Now option.

Step 5: Navigate to the BPS area in the new window.

Step 6: Applicants must provide personal and educational details for registration.

Step 7: There should be no setbacks for applicants who register.

Step 8: For more than two years .. there should be no educational gap.

Step 9: At the time of examination the applicant should keep the original documents mentioned for the recruitment drive.

Step 10: Selected applicants should work in Business Operations (CBO), Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

