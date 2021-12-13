Good news for newcomers .. Jobs in TCS .. Application Process – News18 Telugu

Selection method ..
Step 1: To be selected for these jobs, applicants must pass an exam with a personal interview.
Step 2: There will be three sections including numbers in the exams to be held on January 26th.
Step 3: There will be numerical ability, wireball ability, reasoning test.
Step 4: Test time 60 minutes.
Step 5: TCS will personally send the interview date to the students who have passed the exam.
Jobs in Andhra Pradesh: East Godavari DMHO jobs .. Salary Rs. 19,019 .. Application Process
Step 6: Those selected for the interview will be offered the job.
Application Process ..
Step 1: The application process is completely online.
Step 2: Interested applicants should register on the TCS website.
Indian Skills Report: More than fifty percent of graduates have no skills .. More jobs for a few graduates .. Indian Skills Report released
Step 3: First the official website https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/#/ Have to go inside.
Step 4: Then click on Register Now option.
Step 5: Navigate to the BPS area in the new window.
UGC NET 2021: UGC NET Second Phase Exam Schedule Released .. Exam Dates
Step 6: Applicants must provide personal and educational details for registration.
Step 7: There should be no setbacks for applicants who register.
Step 8: For more than two years .. there should be no educational gap.
Step 9: At the time of examination the applicant should keep the original documents mentioned for the recruitment drive.
Step 10: Selected applicants should work in Business Operations (CBO), Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).