Home Top News French rugby. South Africa and Australia for our blues in 2022!

French rugby. South Africa and Australia for our blues in 2022!

Dec 13, 2021 0 Comments
France Rugby. L'Afrique du Sud et l'Australie pour nos Bleus en 2022 !

We gladly left them, After a host success, Facing the best of the world. 40-25 wins against All blacks More, It announces good things for the future. And if 2022 VI Countries Competition The main purpose in the short term, The Calendar Blues for next year has been released in full ! In fact, Olympic midi After 5 matches of the tournament, Fabian tells us that the men of Kalti will face the other great nations of world rugby, Including current world champions.

Excluded from RUGBYNISTRY. 2022 6 nations prepare for the competition in the XV Marseille area of ​​FranceThe only big team not to face the Blues under the quarterback era, ISouth Africa 2022 will stand in the way of our tricolor flags in the fall. Home trip, according to Midolin Also passedAustralia, As well as a nation From Tier 2 of the World Rugby Rankings (Possible The Georgia, தி Tonga Etc …). A series of tournaments before the regular summer tour, On the side Japan. The biweekly magazine’s information, however, reveals it to us The Blues will play two Tests against Matsushima’s team, July 2 and 9. Meetings to be missed Finalists of the French Championship, As for the tour of Australia this summer.

French team. Laporte sets its terms for employee extension after 2023!French team. Laporte sets its terms for employee extension after 2023!

See also  United States Should Have 'Two Hundred Million' Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine in Early 2021, Fauci Says

You May Also Like

The Best NBA All-Star Games of the 21st Century

The Australian dream of many foreigners came to an end

The Australian dream of many foreigners came to an end

Secret meeting with Prince Harry, Megan Markle at the Palace, Lilliput, London

Secret meeting with Prince Harry, Megan Markle at the Palace, Lilliput, London

NASA recruits and trains ten new astronauts - LINFO.re

NASA recruits and trains ten new astronauts – LINFO.re

Thousands of Salvador people condemn "a dictatorial slide"

Thousands of Salvador people condemn “a dictatorial slide”

The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood shocked by second Test defeat to Australia | Cricket News

The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood shocked by second Test defeat to Australia | Cricket News

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *