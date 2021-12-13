Eric Tudong has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Bio-ID MyPharma Editions

Released on Monday, December 13, 2021

In line with its strategic plan for the development and production of its IPO, Biolog IT, the world leader in the innovation of sensitive treatment products, is strengthening its board of directors by appointing Eric Dudong as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director. Within the Biology – IT Executive Committee, he oversees human resources, information technology and legal services. The appointment takes effect on December 3, 2021.

Throughout his career, Eric Dutong has had extensive experience and has demonstrated his expertise in various financial fields in the European and North American markets. He began his career leading auditing missions for reputed French and American companies, before joining KPMG Exchange Services as a Financial Consultant for companies for 7 years. Later, he participated in the international development of French companies listed in Poland and China, where he incorporated his skills into Alvest, a company specializing in aeronautical equipment. In 2015, he joined the group’s chief financial officer at the biopharmaceutical company Couldis, where he modified various functions and led strategic fundraising in the United States to support the group’s growth, including the IPO.

“I am delighted to welcome Eric Dutton to the Bio-IT team. His solid professional experience, especially with the listed companies, is an excellent asset to our company,” said Troy Hilsenroth, CEO of Bio-IT. Provide the essential link between expansion plans. “

“It is a great honor to join Biologic-ID in this exciting adventure. From my previous position and experience with listed companies within a similar framework in the healthcare world, I hope I can make a positive contribution to the development of bio-IT. I am determined to succeed in our next challenges. , Explains Eric Dudong.

Eric, 48, of France, lives in New York, USA. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA in Management from HEC Paris (France) / Babson Massachusetts (USA).

Source and view: Biologist-ID